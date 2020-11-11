Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR) Shares Gap Down to $30.00

Shares of Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.00, but opened at $17.50. Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) shares last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 199,658 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $28.58 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 29.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 24.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) Company Profile (LON:TSTR)

Tri-Star Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of minerals. The company primarily holds a 40% interest in Strategic & Precious Metals Processing LLC, an antimony and gold production facility in Sohar, the Sultanate of Oman. It also owns antimony and mining resources in Canada.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.