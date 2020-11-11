Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Truist Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 216,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,817,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Truist Financial by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,158,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,620,000 after buying an additional 228,155 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,814 shares of company stock valued at $467,922 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.