Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Hits New 52-Week High at $169.60

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $169.60 and last traded at $169.60, with a volume of 915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.49 and its 200 day moving average is $149.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,554,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,077 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,753,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,724,000 after buying an additional 155,317 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,092,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,608,000 after buying an additional 51,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,336,000 after buying an additional 397,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,077,000 after buying an additional 192,389 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

