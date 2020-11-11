Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sets New 52-Week High at $336.96

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $336.96 and last traded at $335.24, with a volume of 221148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $321.75.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.25.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,867.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,218,000 after acquiring an additional 373,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.