VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (VOF.L) (LON:VOF) Hits New 12-Month High at $343.00

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (VOF.L) (LON:VOF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 343 ($4.48) and last traded at GBX 340.91 ($4.45), with a volume of 236740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330 ($4.31).

The firm has a market capitalization of $565.39 million and a P/E ratio of 234.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 328.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 318.32.

Get VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (VOF.L) alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (VOF.L)’s payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (VOF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (VOF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.