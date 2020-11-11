Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,225 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 71,574 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,313,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Visa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 709,120 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $141,803,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 38,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on V. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.10.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $214.07. 120,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,040,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $414.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.65 and its 200-day moving average is $195.22. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.65.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at $24,919,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.