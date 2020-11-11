Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,083 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Visa by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.62. The company had a trading volume of 85,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,040,466. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.10.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

