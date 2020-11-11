Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,404 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 18,532 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Visa by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Insiders have sold a total of 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.68. 94,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,040,466. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $414.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.22.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.10.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

