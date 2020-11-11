Wambolt & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.7% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,507 shares of company stock valued at $13,581,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $5.51 on Wednesday, hitting $277.94. The company had a trading volume of 210,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,541,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.55. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

