Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) released its earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:WES opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 3.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.311 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.