Winch Advisory Services LLC Buys 530 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 469.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 643 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 286.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 45,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,333,000 after acquiring an additional 33,390 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 990.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 726.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 12,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 388.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.00, for a total value of $7,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total value of $419,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,011,831.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,264 shares of company stock valued at $56,890,119 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $339.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $6.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $417.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,352,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,068.65, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $422.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.26. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.42 and a fifty-two week high of $502.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.