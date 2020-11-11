Yalla Group (NASDAQ:YALA) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.51

Yalla Group Limited (NASDAQ:YALA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.51 and last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 3935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Yalla Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Yalla Group in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Yalla Group in the third quarter valued at $105,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Yalla Group in the third quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yalla Group in the third quarter valued at $245,000.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

