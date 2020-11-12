1,219 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 344.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $3,140,149.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,264,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,206 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,670. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $192.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $225.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $215.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.95.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

