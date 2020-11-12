1,331 Shares in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Purchased by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in Anthem by 148.0% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 315.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 130.8% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 77.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.94.

Anthem stock opened at $323.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $288.07 and its 200 day moving average is $276.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $337.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

