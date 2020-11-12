$156.40 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will announce $156.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $151.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $161.80 million. Sierra Wireless posted sales of $174.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $628.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $614.90 million to $637.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $669.43 million, with estimates ranging from $631.40 million to $689.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

SWIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 15.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,622,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,570,000 after buying an additional 219,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 346,313 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 17.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the second quarter worth about $494,000. 45.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $11.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $420.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

