1,680 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Bought by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $142.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $149.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.86. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.44.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,172 shares of company stock worth $13,193,588. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

