1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Smith Barney Citigroup

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2020

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price objective raised by Smith Barney Citigroup from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.43.

ONEM stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.25. 11,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,257. 1Life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.12.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $423,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,382.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $6,243,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,869,896.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 941,809 shares of company stock worth $27,210,509 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

