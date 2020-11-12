1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ONEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut 1Life Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.43.

1Life Healthcare stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.25. 11,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,257. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.12. 1Life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a PE ratio of -12.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 21,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $602,910.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $602,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 235,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $6,243,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,377 shares in the company, valued at $12,869,896.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 941,809 shares of company stock worth $27,210,509.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

