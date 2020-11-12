3,086 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Bought by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 95.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 680,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,902,000 after buying an additional 332,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 319.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,476,000 after buying an additional 232,268 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $27,478,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,750,000 after buying an additional 177,054 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 49.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 511,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,498,000 after buying an additional 168,425 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $11,656,566.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,721,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $3,387,286.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,762.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,378 shares of company stock worth $34,773,316 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BR opened at $148.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $153.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.36 and its 200 day moving average is $130.35.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

