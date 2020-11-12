$48.15 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will announce sales of $48.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.80 million. U.S. Well Services posted sales of $92.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year sales of $245.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $244.40 million to $247.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $251.55 million, with estimates ranging from $247.80 million to $255.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). U.S. Well Services had a negative net margin of 64.10% and a negative return on equity of 154.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ USWS opened at $0.34 on Monday. U.S. Well Services has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USWS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 239.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 485,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 342,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

