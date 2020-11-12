6,300 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Purchased by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Kroger by 119.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Kroger by 130.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in The Kroger by 63.5% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 22,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $786,962.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 132,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,624.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,458 shares of company stock worth $4,038,441 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

The Kroger stock opened at $32.09 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

