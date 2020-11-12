AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,762,594. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.08 and its 200 day moving average is $91.60. The company has a market cap of $173.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

