Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 353,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $28,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,629,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $769,679,000 after buying an additional 1,016,888 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,532,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $606,720,000 after purchasing an additional 841,525 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,541 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $305,714,000 after buying an additional 369,836 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,269,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,318,000 after buying an additional 309,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $639,201.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,065.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,870 shares of company stock worth $14,078,501 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $81.28 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $94.28. The stock has a market cap of $97.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.