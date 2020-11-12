Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $280.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.32 and a 200-day moving average of $271.08. The company has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.75.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

