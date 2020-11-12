Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives $54.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.40.

AKRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $28.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $998.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.65. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 13,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $376,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 43.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 53.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

