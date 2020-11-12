Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $2.95 on Thursday, reaching $268.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,313,848. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.96.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

