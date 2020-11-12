Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 12.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $47.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.18. The company has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

