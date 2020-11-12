Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,593,000 after buying an additional 41,051,664 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $333,108,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8,846,419.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,130,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,504,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,431 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $168,502,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.36 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.89 and a 200 day moving average of $58.77.

