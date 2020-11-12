Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 0.8% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 110,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in AT&T by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 41,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 249,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $204.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.42. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

