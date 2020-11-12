Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,180 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 0.7% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after buying an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,715,051,000 after buying an additional 863,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Intel by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after buying an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

INTC stock opened at $46.21 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $189.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

