Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Invests $226,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2020

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,435 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in Target by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 17,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Target by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.57.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $4,357,140.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,789 shares of company stock worth $23,084,422. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $159.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.05 and its 200 day moving average is $134.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $167.42. The stock has a market cap of $79.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading 

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Target (NYSE:TGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit