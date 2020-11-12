Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Invests $226,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,435 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in Target by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 17,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Target by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.57.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $4,357,140.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,789 shares of company stock worth $23,084,422. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $159.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.05 and its 200 day moving average is $134.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $167.42. The stock has a market cap of $79.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

