Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2,712.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,810,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956,319 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,396 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 748.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,190,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,121 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 83.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 132.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,480 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $39.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,863,845. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.12.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

