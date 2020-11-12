Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2,712.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,810,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,396 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 748.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,190,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,121 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 83.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,256 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 132.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.28. 75,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,863,845. The company has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.12.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

