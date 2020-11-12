Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.09-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.055-1.095 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.Amdocs also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.66-4.84 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amdocs from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amdocs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amdocs has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $63.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

