American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded American Assets Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

AAT stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.97.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. Equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.69 per share, with a total value of $493,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.06 per share, with a total value of $250,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 297,056 shares of company stock valued at $6,587,016. Company insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 366.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,698,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,111 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 49.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 853,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 284,115 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 3,182.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 222,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 215,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,798,000 after buying an additional 167,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1,642.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 149,617 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Further Reading: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Assets Trust (AAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.