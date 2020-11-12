American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) Shares Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,981,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,582,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,179 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $149,837,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 29.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,479,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,057 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 74.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,592,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,845,000 after purchasing an additional 677,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,854.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 603,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,284,000 after purchasing an additional 572,156 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.19.

NYSE:AEP opened at $91.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.62. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

