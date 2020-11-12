AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $122.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AMETEK reported third quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues topped the estimates. The Gatan and IntelliPower buyouts contributed well which benefited the Electronic Instruments segment. Further, Electromechanical unit delivered solid operational performance which was a major positive. Also, strong momentum across defense and medical markets was a tailwind. We believe proper execution of core growth strategies like operational excellence, global market expansion, investments in product development and strategic acquisitions will continue to drive AMETEK’s top-line. The stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic remain major headwinds. Further, foreign exchange fluctuations and high goodwill associated with aggressive acquisition strategy remain risks.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.33.

NYSE AME traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.23. 2,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.09. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $118.95.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $382,863.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,733.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $1,675,456.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,550.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,141 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,292 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in AMETEK by 425.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 87,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 71,143 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in AMETEK by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth $1,707,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

