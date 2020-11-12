Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amicus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $22.48. 15,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.47. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $22.85.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.53% and a negative net margin of 129.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hung Do sold 193,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $2,911,311.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 564,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,484,540.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 1,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.01 per share, with a total value of $27,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,967 shares in the company, valued at $665,775.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $70,365 and have sold 396,620 shares valued at $6,057,209. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,833,000 after buying an additional 132,427 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,359,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,680,000 after buying an additional 274,966 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,825,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,016,000 after buying an additional 317,779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,276,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,332,000 after buying an additional 79,834 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $32,068,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

