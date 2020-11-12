Analysts Offer Predictions for Callaway Golf’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Callaway Golf in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year. B. Riley also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

ELY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.54.

Shares of ELY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.13. 11,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,853. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.02.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELY. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,033,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,038,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 314.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,273,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,011 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,347,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 602,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 301,937 shares during the period.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

