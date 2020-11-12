Analysts Set VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) PT at $6.25

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.25.

VBIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded VBI Vaccines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 74,900.0% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 832.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 31,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $588.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $6.93.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 2,467.47%. Research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

