Analysts Set World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Target Price at $51.69

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.69.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WWE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Stephanie Levesque sold 57,573 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $2,255,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

WWE opened at $41.11 on Monday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $67.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

