Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

FINS stock opened at $16.86 on Thursday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64.

Dividend History for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

