Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Lifted to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $84.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $48.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on APPN. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Appian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank downgraded Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Appian from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Appian from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Appian has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Get Appian alerts:

APPN stock opened at $90.12 on Monday. Appian has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -163.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Devine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $690,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,253.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $5,121,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,713,207.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,090 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Appian by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Appian by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Appian during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Appian by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,041,000 after acquiring an additional 26,346 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Appian during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.