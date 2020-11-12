Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,129,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,544 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.38% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $99,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,796,000 after buying an additional 49,770 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 179,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $751,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,084.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 112,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $5,715,599.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,025,844.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 370,639 shares of company stock worth $18,472,145. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.21. 3,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,064. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average is $42.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $52.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

