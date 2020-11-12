Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01), reports. The company had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.11 million. Atlas had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 8.84%.

Shares of NYSE ATCO opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. Atlas has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATCO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Atlas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Atlas from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

