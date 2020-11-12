Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Atmos Energy updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.90-5.10 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.90-$5.10 EPS.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $100.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.07. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.87%.

In related news, Director Frank H. Yoho acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.48 per share, with a total value of $149,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.