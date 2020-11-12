AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lifted by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 4.1% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in AT&T by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658,276 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6,014.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754,142 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,127 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.58 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

