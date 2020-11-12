Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,140 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,250 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,176,000 after buying an additional 22,729 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,307 shares of the software company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 37.9% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 910 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $246.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.97. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $276.68. The firm has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.41, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The company had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,342 shares of company stock worth $2,714,897 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.41.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

