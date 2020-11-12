Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Lessened by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $24,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $904,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,866 shares of company stock valued at $13,194,531. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $171.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.10. The stock has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.69.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADP. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.93.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.