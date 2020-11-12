AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2020

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVEO. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AVEO opened at $5.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $153.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit