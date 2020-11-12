AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVEO. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AVEO opened at $5.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $153.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

